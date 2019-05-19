Home

Kathleen Huttie
Kathleen Huttie, 70, of Lehighton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in her home. Born on January 6, 1949 in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine (Isworski) Milunec. Kathleen and her husband, Eugene celebrated 44 years of marriage together. She earned her bachelor's degree from Kutztown University and her master's degree in Education from Lehigh University. Kathleen was employed as a teacher for Christ the King School for over 25 years. Survivors: In addition to her husband, Kathleen is survived by her son, Nicholas E. Huttie; brother, Eugene Milunec and wife Beverly and mother-in-law, Rita M. (Bauer) Huttie. Services: A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be presented to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 in memory of Kathleen. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019
