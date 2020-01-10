Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Kathleen J. Crum Obituary
Kathleen J. Crum, 68, of Allentown, passed away suddenly in her home on January 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Crum, who passed away in 2012. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Minnie (Zwickle) Hrizuk. Kathleen, a gradate of Whitehall High School, was an operations specialist for American Bank, Allentown, for the last 19 years and she previously worked for the former Hechingers Improvement, Whitehall, starting as a checkout clerk and finishing her career with the company as an operational manager. She loved to travel with her husband, having seen ten countries, and especially enjoyed going to the beach with family.

She is survived by her Son, Timothy Gunnet-Shoval and wife, Karyn; Grandchildren, Isabel, Elliana, Yitzhak, and Aaron; Sister, Marianne Biery and husband, Michael. Kathleen was predeceased by her daughter, Patre Gunnet, in 1988, and her brother, Frank Hrizuk, in 2004.

Services: 11 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 10-11 AM Saturday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 10, 2020
