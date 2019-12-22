|
|
Kathleen K. Mengel, 93, departed this life on December 12, 2019 In Lancaster, PA. Born on February 12, 1926, in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of Martin Lewis Koch and Cora (Fenstermacher) Koch. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth K. Keating, her brother, David H. Koch and her great-granddaughter, Sasha Marie Mekinda.
Kathleen is survived and will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 70 years, Ammon W. Mengel, and her children: Hannah J. Bartges (John), William M. Mengel (Jane), Robert J. Mengel (Donna) and Eileen M. Neunaber.
Kathleen was a loving grandmother to Kristin Brennan, (Seth), Lauren Englum (Brian), Megan Mekinda (Jonathan), David Bartges (Claudia), Andrew Mengel, John Mengel, Jessica Landers, Robert Mengel Jr. (Caterina) Eric Neunaber and Katherine Neunaber; and to her great-grandchildren: Lucy, Moira, Paxton, Taran, Patrick, Emil, Ada, Madison and McKennah.
Kathleen graduated from Catasauqua High School and the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing (RN). She worked for several years with the Visiting Nurse Association in New York City.
Kathleen was a lifelong, faithful member of Christ United Church of Christ in Schoenersville, PA where she served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and elder. She moved to Lancaster in 2009 where she lovingly embraced the residents, staff and faith community of Brethren Village.
Kathleen enjoyed traveling with her husband, cooking, sewing and reading.
A Celebration of Life service will be held, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Brethren Village Chapel at 2PM. A reception and time of fellowship will follow. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kathleen's memory may be sent to The Good Samaritan Fund, c\o Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019