Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Matweecha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen L. Matweecha


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen L. Matweecha Obituary
Kathleen L. Matweecha, 77, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Gracedale.

Born October 12, 1942, in Easton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Paul R. and M. Charlotte (Detweiler) Kleckner. She graduated from Wilson High School, Wilson Borough, PA.

Kathleen retired as an administrative assistant from Arcadia Properties. She was hard-working and had a keen sense of fashion.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Werner-Shanosky and her husband John Shanosky, of Bethlehem; her sister, Alicia Ford, of Doylestown; her granddaughter, Nicole Werner; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Kleckner, Jr.

Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -