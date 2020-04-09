|
|
Kathleen L. Matweecha, 77, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Gracedale.
Born October 12, 1942, in Easton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Paul R. and M. Charlotte (Detweiler) Kleckner. She graduated from Wilson High School, Wilson Borough, PA.
Kathleen retired as an administrative assistant from Arcadia Properties. She was hard-working and had a keen sense of fashion.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Werner-Shanosky and her husband John Shanosky, of Bethlehem; her sister, Alicia Ford, of Doylestown; her granddaughter, Nicole Werner; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Kleckner, Jr.
Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020