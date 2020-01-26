Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Tienstra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen L. "Kae" Tienstra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen L. "Kae" Tienstra Obituary
Kae (Kathleen) L. Tienstra, 75 years, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Inpatient Hospice Unit in Allentown surrounded by loving family and friends. She was the wife of Jon F. Tienstra for 55 years. Born in Lakewood, CO she was the daughter of the late Donald and Mercy Bernice (Burlingame) Noyce. Kae was a writer, poet, environmentalist, and political activist. She owned KT Public Relations for over 25 years. Private Services. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, Kae's wish was for a tree to be planted or a book or poem to be read in her memory.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Download Now