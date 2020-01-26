|
|
Kae (Kathleen) L. Tienstra, 75 years, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Inpatient Hospice Unit in Allentown surrounded by loving family and friends. She was the wife of Jon F. Tienstra for 55 years. Born in Lakewood, CO she was the daughter of the late Donald and Mercy Bernice (Burlingame) Noyce. Kae was a writer, poet, environmentalist, and political activist. She owned KT Public Relations for over 25 years. Private Services. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, Kae's wish was for a tree to be planted or a book or poem to be read in her memory.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020