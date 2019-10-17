Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Kathleen M. Baranowski

Kathleen M. Baranowski Obituary
Kathleen M. Baranowski, 80, of Bethlehem passed away in peace on Tuesday October 15, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Allentown, PA, the daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Snyder) Larkin. She was the wife of Fred M. Baranowski. They celebrated 60 years of marriage on April 25th of this year. Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was devoted to her family. She liked traveling in the US and Europe and going on cruises and bus trips.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Fred, daughter Pamela Faubert and husband Todd, sons, Fred Baranowski Jr. and wife Doreen, Robert Baranowski and wife Patti, and Kevin Baranowski and girlfriend Misty Moyer, brothers, Robert Larkin and wife Charlotte, and Francis Larkin, sister, Irene Landis and husband Roger, grandchildren, Nicholas Baranowski, Brianne McGarry, Sara Faubert, Lauren Baranowski, Elizabeth Baranowski, and Kimberly Emeigh, and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Ryan Faubert, and a sister, Joan Weber.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019
