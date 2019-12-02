Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
4456 Main St.
Whitehall, PA
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
4456 Main St.
Whitehall, PA
Kathleen M. Boyer


1954 - 2019
Kathleen M. Boyer Obituary
Kathleen M. Boyer, 65, of Whitehall, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. Kathy was born in Fountain Hill on October 29, 1954, a daughter of the late Timothy M. and Patricia A. (George) Hogan, Sr. She and her husband, Richard C., celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary in July. Kathy was a 1972 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School. She was a former owner and designer at Hogan's Flower Shop, Bethlehem, and member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Whitehall. Kathy enjoyed going to the beach, cooking, baking, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband: son, Christopher C. and wife, Stephanie, Germansville; daughter, Kristilyn M. Fedor and husband, Thomas, Hampstead, MD; brother, Timothy, Jr. and wife, Claire; sisters, Judith Shive and husband, Rick, Jennifer Hogan; grandchildren, Nicholas, Travis, Luke, Nathan, Olivia; nieces and nephews. Son, Matthew B., preceded her in death.

Services: Family and friends are invited to call from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, 4456 Main St., Whitehall, followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: to Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown PA 18106-9597.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019
