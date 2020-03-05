|
Kathleen M. Dowd passed away peacefully at the age of 70 at Lehigh Valley Health Network. She was the wife of Thomas Dowd for 48 years. Born in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of John and Rosemary (Dunn) McGrath. After receiving her Elementary Education Degree from Cedar Crest College, she taught at St. Ann Catholic School in Emmaus before retiring after 30 years of devoted service. She served as an Extraordinary Minister at St. Ann's and was a member of The Woman's Club and Prime Timers.
She is survived by her husband; son Thomas and wife Angela of Hamburg; daughters Megan and her husband Michael Billowitch, and Rosemary and her husband Michael Polon, both of Allentown; brother Stephen McGrath and his wife MaryJane of Lindenhurst, NY; grandchildren Madeline, Hanna, and Rose; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Jack McGrath.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Church of St. Ann, 415 South 6th St, Emmaus. A viewing will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
Donations to be made in her memory to Mandee's Lunchbox, 65 South Lea St., Macungie, PA 18062.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020