Kathleen Mary Gabriel (née Foster), 75, of Macungie, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. Born in Plainfield, New Jersey, May 30, 1944, she was the daughter of the late James Foster and Florence Schmiede (née King). Kathleen graduated from Plainfield High School in 1962 and after earning her Associates of Science degree from Northampton County Community College, Kathleen received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Cedar Crest College in c. 1992. Kathleen was an accomplished and highly respected registered nurse for several health care facilities throughout the Lehigh Valley. She was most recently employed as Case Manager for Easton Hospital in Easton, Pennsylvania. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Kathleen was loved for her kind disposition, compassion, good humor, and strong work ethic. She was particularly proud of her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments.



Kathleen will be dearly missed by her children; Colleen Doyle and husband Mathew of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania; Victoria Beasley and husband Charles of Baxter, Minnesota; John Gabriel and wife Grisselle of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; Mark Gabriel and wife Leigh-Ann of Alexandria, Virginia; and her grandchildren Meghan Doyle, Caroline Doyle, Nathan Doyle, Timothy Doyle, Aaron Beasley, Charles James Beasley, Benjamin Beasley, Claudia Gabriel, Logan Gabriel, Christian Gabriel and James Gabriel. In addition, Kathleen's sister Margaret Norris of Hillsborough, New Jersey and niece Jennifer Norris of Millstone, New Jersey will miss her deeply. She was predeceased by her husband, John Gabriel, of fifty years.



To pay your respects, a Calling Time will be held on Monday, July 22 11AM-12PM with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12PM in Saint Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexor Ave Allentown, PA 18103. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. Published in Morning Call on July 15, 2019