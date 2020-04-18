Kathleen M. (Lester) Johnson, 64, of Bethlehem, wife of the late James R. Johnson, passed away suddenly on April 15, 2020 in her home. Born in Middletown, NY, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Christensen) Lester. Kathy graduated from Easton High School and went on to receive her RN from Northampton Community College. She worked for 30 years prior to retiring at Gracedale Nursing Home as a Registered Nurse. Kathy is survived by her son, Derek W. Wallen and fiance, Jessica Albanese of Bethlehem; sisters, Patricia Rifanburg and husband Ken of Easton; Irene Brolsma and husband John of Bethlehem; brothers, Joseph Lester and wife Lynn of Wind Gap; Donald Lester and wife Loretta of Easton; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her sister, Janet Brolsma. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to; ROASTED, 22 West 4th. Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015, in order to provide meals for the staff at Gracedale Nursing Home to support them during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King Street, Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2020.