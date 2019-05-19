Kathleen M. Knecht 75, of Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Monday May 13, 2019. Born in Allentown Kathleen was a daughter of the late Arthur R. and Mamie A. (Kratzer) Dougherty. Kathleen was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church in North Catasauqua, and formerly a member of St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church where she was a member and past president of the Altar & Rosary Society. Kathleen was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Lehigh County, a member of the LAIAFF, and a former Vice President of the International Ladies Auxiliary of Fire Fighters. Kathleen was a unit secretary for 25 years at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown prior to retiring in 2014. Surviving are her daughters; Christine wife of Kevin Hartwell of Litchfield, NH, Yvonne wife to Tom Vallone of Bethlehem and her son Mark and wife Deb of Mechanicsburg, PA. Kathleen's sister is Rosemary Kern and fiancée Donald Potak of Walnutport. She was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Dougherty. Her grandchildren are; Nikki, Tye, Kevin Michael, Kaitlyn, Jake and Anna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Mary 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Fisher, North Catasauqua. Calling hours will be Thursday from 6:30-8:30 pm at the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 Fifth St. North Catasauqua, and on Friday from 9:45-10:45 am at St. John Fisher church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Kathleen's memory to c/o the funeral home Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary