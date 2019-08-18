|
Kathleen Mabel Maxson, 29, of New York City, NY, formerly of Allentown, passed away at her home on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Born in New York City, she was the daughter of James R. Maxson and Cynthia L. Ratzlaff of Allentown.
Kathleen was a 2008 graduate of Parkland High School where she played in the marching band. She went on to graduate from Wells College in Aurora, NY in 2012 with a major in Philosophy; earned an associate certificate in Women's Studies from the University of York in England in 2013; and obtained her Master's Degree in Counseling from West Chester University of Pennsylvania in 2015.
She was a Disability Coordinator at Cabrini University in Radnor, PA before joining the staff at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City. Kathleen was currently serving as an Associate Coordinator for the Office of Disability Services, where she was a passionate advocate for her students. While at FIT, Kathleen served on FIT's Web Accessibility/EIT Committee, and was the Delta Alpha Pi Honors Society advisor.
Kathleen considered herself an adult onset athlete, and she was an avid runner and a member of the running club of Media and Bryn Mawr Pennsylvania. She proudly completed two half marathons and multiple 10K runs. She loved kick boxing, weight lifting, hiking and exploring new restaurants with friends. She was an active member of the women's networking group, The Camaraderie, in New York City. She also deeply loved her rescue cat, Snow White.
Surviving her, in addition to her parents, are her paternal grandfather, Paul B. Maxson of Macungie; and maternal grandmother, Patricia A. Ratzlaff of Allentown; her aunts and uncles, Pamela Marks and Norman Conrad of Wescosville, PA, Lee Ann McAndrew of Allentown, Andrew and Karen Ratzlaff of Appleton, Wisconsin, Ann and Bill Dougherty of Clarkston, Washington, Rita and Thomas Callery of Lewiston, ID, and Thomas and Robin Maxson of Carmel, NY, and her cousins Erin Marks, Ben Marks, Tonia Peterson, Tony Arndt, Jimmy McAndrew, Tara Cowling, Samantha Burgos, Megan Ratzlaff, Kelly Dougherty Thorpe, Thomas M. Callery, Maggie Callery, Andrea Messinger and Ryan Maxson.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, August 29 in Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown, PA 18106 with a visitation beginning at 12 Noon. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions could be made to: Providence Animal Center, Media, PA https://providenceac.org/ or the .
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019