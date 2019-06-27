Kathleen Mary Grimes, 82, formerly of Minersville, PA., passed away on June 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Louis C. Dallago and Mary Gallo Dallago. When Kathy wasn't traveling to watch her grandchildren play their sports, she could be found cheering on the Eagles & Phillies. She was happiest when she was with her children & grandchildren. Kathy was also a life-long bowler. She worked at Fairtex Mills followed by Continental Fabrics and retired from Sodexo.



Survived by a brother and sister; her children, sons Francis, Robert, Joseph; daughters Kathleen; Elizabeth Souders and husband, Caroline Lapatchak and husband; 11 grandchildren; 5 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers and 1 sister; Daughter-in-law Martha, wife of Francis; her grandsons Kyle Grimes and Carl Curtis Souders.



Services will be provided by Pastor Norman Carlisle at 1pm, Sunday July 7, 2019 at Life in Christ Church, 51 Hillmond St., Bethlehem, PA. 18018



As per her wishes her body has been donated to science through Life Quest Anatomical, LLC.



Contributions may be made to a . Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary