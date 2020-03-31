|
Kathleen Mary Miller Martin, 75, of Fogelsville, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was the wife of Robert R. "Bob" Martin for 52 years. Born in North Arlington, NJ on September 1, 1944, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Joseph R. Miller and the late Helen Catherine (Turner) Miller. She graduated from North Arlington High School in 1962, received her BA from Muhlenberg College in 1966. While at Muhlenberg, Kathleen was a member of the women's basketball team. Upon graduation, Kathleen worked at The Bethlehem Globe Times as a courthouse and political reporter. She transitioned to the Public Relations department at Muhlenberg and after a few years, left the college to become the first female director of Public Relations for Blue Cross in the Lehigh Valley. After Kathleen had her second child, she left her career to become an at-home mother and to actively volunteer at a number of charitable organizations. She was an advocate for women's rights and supported programs that promote opportunities for women. In addition to her husband, Kathleen is survived by her two daughters, Jenifer E. Martin Gilio and her husband, Marc, of Emmaus, PA, and Katherine H. Burd and her husband, Joseph, of Fogelsville, PA. She dearly loved her three grandchildren, Samuel and Nathaniel Gilio and Maude Burd. Kathleen is survived by two brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law, seven of her first cousins, and fifteen nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Miller Kozlowski and brother-in-law, Edward Kozlowski. Kathleen was passionate about reading, traveling and gardening. Each spring dozens of seedlings adorned every windowsill of her home. Kathleen was a generous and gregarious person who loved to connect with others. She and her husband hosted countless fabulous parties during which Kathleen relished having heart to heart conversations with her guests. A memorial service to celebrate Kathleen Mary Miller Martin's life will take place in late summer of 2020. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kathleen Miller Martin can be made to Muhlenberg College, 2400 Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18104, c/o Deborah Kipp or First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020