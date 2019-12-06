|
|
Kathleen P. Kupis, 87, of Saucon Valley, wife of the late Joseph J. Kupis, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in her home. She was born on Nov. 8, 1932 in Williams Township, the daughter of the late Phillip and Julia (Feczics) Pratka.
She graduated from Easton High School in 1950 and was employed in the main office of Bethlehem Steel, prior to the birth of her children.
Kathleen is survived by daughters, JoAnn, wife of Marshall Billig of Cochranville and Marie, wife Paul Bigas of Atglen, and grandson, Jason Kupis of Oregon, Brandon Bigas of Bath and Ryan Bigas of Nazareth, granddaughters, Jenna Billig of Colorado and Amanda Billig of Maryland, great grandchildren, Brenton, JJ, and Amelia Kupis, and sisters, Julia Vogl of Dover, DE and Martha Gilly of Hellertown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Kupis, son, James Kupis, daughter, Kathleen L. Fisher, granddaughter, Kristin Fisher, great granddaughters, Kaylee Fisher, sisters, Anna Pezzulich, Mary Dolan, Helen Barauskas, and brothers, Michael, Peter, and Paul Pratka.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. with a 10 a.m. service to follow at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. https://www.diabetes.org/
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2019