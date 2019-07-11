Home

Kathleen R Lambert, 77, of Center Valley, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully July 8, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Salisbury Twp., PA, surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Leon and Helen (Toczek) Lomonski and was married to the late Donald Lambert. Kathleen was employed as a ticket agent for American Airlines for 41 yrs. retiring in 2016 and for Western Electric in her early career. She was a graduate of Central Catholic HS. Kathleen or "Mimi" was passionate about her family, animals, shopping and politics. She loved big snowstorms. Kathleen was a compassionate person who was very generous and would help anyone in need. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors: two daughters: Lori and (John) Cerciello of Center Valley and Tracey and (Charles) Carbonetto of Allentown.

10 Grandchildren: Chad Saylor; Nicholas (Chelsea) Carbonetto; Claire and (Spencer) Jones, Theodore Carbonetto; Charles Carbonetto; Benjamin Carbonetto; Emily Cerciello and Fiancé Brendan Ferraro; Maggie Cerciello; Abigail Cerciello; Bridget Cerciello.

Great grandchildren, Olive Carbonetto.

Sisters: Roseanne Rishko and Diane and (Gino) Fritzinger and nieces and nephews; Her dog, Mozee.

Contributions to ones favorite animal shelter.

Services: Private. Arrangements by the Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104. www.Weirfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on July 11, 2019
