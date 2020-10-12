Kathleen R. Nonnemacher, 76, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Daniel Traub Nonnemacher. Kathleen was a waitress at the Brass Rail, Allentown for 50+ years until retiring. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Owris and Rose (Rossi) Mink. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. Kathleen loved her coffee, Hershey Twizzlers and playing cards. She was a woman who was stern with her words, but soft with her heart. She would give her only shirt to the one who needed it and worked as hard as she could to keep providing them. All she truly wanted in her life was to see those she loved to be happy, healthy and was there every step of the way to do what she could on her part to help those people make it. Her voice will forever be in our minds and her love and compassion beat in our hearts.
Survivors: Daughters: Denise Sousa of Allentown and Deborah wife of Kevin Schaller of Coaldale, Son: Michael Lengyel and his wife Denice of Allentown, Grandchildren: Carlos Sousa, Alexander Sousa, Kebra Schaller, Kevin Schaller, Michael Lengyel and Noah Lengyel and Great-Grandchildren: Josephine and Sebastian. She was preceded in death by a Son; Dennis Lengyel.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103.