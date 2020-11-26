Kathleen Regina Abell, 88, of Levittown passed away Sunday, November 22. 2020 surrounded by her family.



Born and raised in Whitehall, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy and John Wechsler.



Kathleen was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Allentown where she met her beloved husband, William. The two wed in 1954 and shortly after moved to Levittown where they raised their nine children. Kathleen will be remembered for all of her delicious baked goods, the beautiful afghan blankets she crocheted and her constant love for her family. She was a mother and a grandma first and most enjoyed spending time together. Kathleen was also an avid Notre Dame football fan and tuned in every weekend to watch her Fighting Irish win!



Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William J. Abell.



Kathleen will be greatly missed by her children John Abell and his fiancée Lori Gillette, Pottstown; Scott Abell, Levittown; Susan Mattei and her husband, Frank, Malvern; Jeffrey Abell, Perkasie; Todd Abell, Newtown; Cynthia Abell, Levittown; Kerry Speziale and her husband Michael, Dallas; Mary Beth Osterhoudt and her husband, Paul, Langhorne; and William Abell II, Levittown. Kathleen is also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Abell; Emily Abell; Daniella Mattei; Julianna Mattei; Alex Abell; Allison Abell; Tori Landon; Hunter Landon; Kyle Osterhoudt; Katelyn Osterhoudt; Jack Osterhoudt and Brooklyn Abell. Kathleen will be missed by her sister, May Weldner, Whitehall; brother, Paul Wechsler and his wife, Darlene, Tomahawk, Wisconsin; and many loving nieces and nephews.



Kathleen's family is grateful for the compassion and care provided to her by the staff at Pickering Manor Home in Newtown.



A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 am at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown. Due to Covid restrictions, all services will be private.



Funeral services will be arranged and entrusted to James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown.



Memorial donations may be made to St Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



