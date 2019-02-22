Kathleen S. Kutz, 74, of Allentown, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the daughter of Rosemary Steele of Stahlstown, PA and the late James Steele. Kathleen was the wife of Thomas Kutz. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last September. Kathleen graduated from Central Cambria High School in Ebensberg, PA and Cambria Rowe business school. She was currently employed for the past 20 years at Christ E.C. Church, where she was an active member, as the secretary and treasurer. She enjoyed playing cards, games, going to concerts, knitting, going on vacation with family and she was an avid Iron Pigs baseball fan. Kathleen was active at the West End Youth Center for 30 years as a kickball coach, coordinator, secretary and treasurer along with her husband, Thomas. She valued her family and holiday traditions.Survivors: Husband; Mother; Daughters: Vicki Crist (Joseph) of Emmaus, Kristina Brown (Kevin) of Iowa City, IA, Karin (Michael); Sons: Kevin and Christopher; Sisters: Judy (George), Pam (Gary) and Tammy (Dave); Grandchildren: Stephanie, Jennifer, Lauren, Kaitlyn, Max, Josh, Lucas and Leah; many nieces and nephews including David and Derek. Kathleen was predeceased by her daughter Tracey Daube and by her brother Daniel Steele. Services: 10 am Saturday, Christ E.C. Church, 2135 Tilghman St., Allentown, 18104. Call 8 – 10 am Saturday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: to the church. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary