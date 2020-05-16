Kathleen S. Rice
1942 - 2020
Kathleen S. Rice, 78, of Nazareth, passed away on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. Born on February 13, 1942, in Slatington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl Kuhnsman and Mildred (Jones) LaDonne. Kathleen and her husband, Lewis F. Rice, observed their 50th wedding anniversary this month. She worked as a seamstress for various blouse mills in the local area until retiring. She was a member of UNITE, the garment worker's union.

Survivors: in addition to her loving husband Lewis F., she is survived by two daughters, Debra L. Bronson, Wanda Knable and her husband, Joel; son, Glenn Bronson, Jr.; 3 brothers; 1 sister; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Tobert.

Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
243 S WALNUT ST
Bath, PA 18014-1022
