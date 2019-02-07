Kathryn A. (Grannetino) Bush, 67, of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Northampton, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. Kathryn was born May 28, 1951, the daughter of William & Beatrice (Baldwin) Grannetino, in West Chester, PA. She graduated from Northampton Area High School in 1969. Later graduated Suma Cum Laude from NCC of Garden City, NY. Kathryn was a loving mother and grandmother. She treasured time spent with her granddaughter Bea. She enjoyed travel, family/friend dinner parties and was an avid reader. Her family will always remember her for her strong protective love of her daughter and most of all the bond with her granddaughter. Surviving are her daughter, Andi Bush of Mattoon, IL; granddaughter, Bea Brooks of Mattoon, IL; brothers: William & Eileen Grannetino, Thomas & Kathleen Grannetino, Vincent Grannetino and Michael & Danielle Grannetino; sisters: Jann & Donald Ryan, Peggy & Charlie Schellhamer and Bethany & William Raub; aunts: Rose Shingler, Peg Stafford, Helen Grannetino and Annie Baldwin; 6 nieces and 5 nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents and several aunts and uncles. Private family services will be held. Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Kathryn's honor at lockartgreenfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary