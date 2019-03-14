Kathryn A. Flom, 67, of Bethlehem, died March 11, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. She was the wife of Shelby L. Flom. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John J. and Eleanor (Tubo) Madonna. She was a graduate of Emmaus High School and Penn State University. She was an English teacher in the Allentown School District for 27 years, retiring in 2007. She was an avid reader, bird watcher, dog lover, and a member of the Bruce Springsteen Fan Club. Kathryn is survived by her husband of 49 years, Shelby; son, Erik Flom of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Lori Flom of Bethlehem; sisters, Kim Rose of Bethlehem and Diane Maurer of Reno, NV. She was predeceased by a brother, John and sisters, Susan, Carol, and Eleanor. A memorial service will be held on Sat., March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary