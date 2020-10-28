Kathryn A. Mindler, 90, of Springtown, passed away October 27, 2020. She is the daughter of the late John and H. Florence (Moyer) Strock. Kathryn was born on December 15, 1929 in Springtown and resided there most of her life. She was predeceased by three brothers: Raymond, Rosko and Homer. Kathryn was the wife of James H. Mindler and had four children: Sara, William, Daniel and Amy. After James sudden death in 1975, Kathryn single-handedly raised her four children through many trials and tribulations. William and Amy have joined their father, far too early for those left behind, to help greet Kathryn when she arrives in the afterlife. Kathryn attended schools in what became the Palisades School District, then went to East Stroudsburg College and graduated with a teacher's degree. She taught in the early years in a one room schoolhouse in Pleasant Valley, Upper Bucks County, then left teaching to raise her family. She returned to teaching in her later years and worked with children until she reached 80 years old. Kathryn loved all children, and especially her five granddaughters: Robyn and Emily, daughters of William, Rachel and Brooke, daughters of Amy and Andrea, daughter of Dan and wife Valerie, as well as her great grandchildren. Kathryn will be greatly missed by her surviving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, friends, neighbors, students, and everyone who knew her. She truly was loved by all.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to call 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Werner M. Koch will officiate the service. The interment will conclude services at Springtown Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathryn's name to Salem United Methodist Church, 3365 Main Street, Springtown, PA 18081 and /or the Delaware Valley Chapter of Alzheimer's, 399 Market Street #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.