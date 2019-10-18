|
Kathryn Aileen Graver, 67, of Slatington, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in ManorCare, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Daniel I Graver for 46 years this past April 28. Kathy was born in Allentown, the daughter of the late Harold E. and Betty (Patton) Yeakel, Jr. She was an L.P.N. for over 30 years in the Lehigh Valley, mostly in private duty home care. Kathy was a member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church in Lehighton.
Survivors: In additional to her husband Daniel, daughter, Rebekah A. Graver of Slatington; son, Matthew D. of Waynesboro and his daughter Madison Gearhart; brother, Jeffrey A. Yeakel of Allentown.
Services: 1 pm Monday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 6 – 7:30 pm Sunday and noon to 1 pm Monday, all in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com. Interment, Cedar Hill M.P.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bethany E.C. Church, 222 North St., Lehighton PA 18235 or Feed the Children, P.O. Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101-0036.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2019