Kathryn C. "Kay" Martin, 92, died July 7, 2020. Widow of Kenneth A. Martin. Together, they operated Martin Real Estate. Born Dec. 29, 1927, in Clifton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Grace I. (Neiman) Hartmann. Survivors: son Kenneth W. Martin (Lois), Quakertown; daughter Lynn C. Geesaman (Jeffrey), Quakertown; grandchildren Joe, Cindy, Melissa, Jacqui, Keith, and Brent; and great-grandchildren Abe, Addie, Brooklyn, Alex, Ethan, Holden, Emma, Garrett, McKinlee, Savanna, Charlotte, and Everett. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by: son Gary L. Martin; and sisters Marilyn Stever, Lois Buckingham, and Wilma Myers. Services: 11:00 AM, Tue. July 14, at Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. Calling hours start at 10:00 A.M.. Burial: Union Cemetery, Quakertown. Contributions: Y.M.C.A. of Bucks County – Quakertown, Attn. Development. 401 Fairview Ave., Quakertown, PA 18951 ("Kay Martin" written on memo line of checks). - Ebenezer New Reformed Church: 3221 Bingen Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18105. www.NaugleFCS.com
.