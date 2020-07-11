1/1
Kathryn C. "Kay" Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn C. "Kay" Martin, 92, died July 7, 2020. Widow of Kenneth A. Martin. Together, they operated Martin Real Estate. Born Dec. 29, 1927, in Clifton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Grace I. (Neiman) Hartmann. Survivors: son Kenneth W. Martin (Lois), Quakertown; daughter Lynn C. Geesaman (Jeffrey), Quakertown; grandchildren Joe, Cindy, Melissa, Jacqui, Keith, and Brent; and great-grandchildren Abe, Addie, Brooklyn, Alex, Ethan, Holden, Emma, Garrett, McKinlee, Savanna, Charlotte, and Everett. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by: son Gary L. Martin; and sisters Marilyn Stever, Lois Buckingham, and Wilma Myers. Services: 11:00 AM, Tue. July 14, at Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. Calling hours start at 10:00 A.M.. Burial: Union Cemetery, Quakertown. Contributions: Y.M.C.A. of Bucks County – Quakertown, Attn. Development. 401 Fairview Ave., Quakertown, PA 18951 ("Kay Martin" written on memo line of checks). - Ebenezer New Reformed Church: 3221 Bingen Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18105. www.NaugleFCS.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Service
11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved