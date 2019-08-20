Morning Call Obituaries
|
Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Main St. Rte. 212
Springtown, PA
Kathryn E. Gutshall, 90, of Hellertown, formerly of Springtown, died Sunday, August 18, 2019. She is the wife of the late Donald T. "Popeye" Gutshall. She was born in Passer (Springfield Twp.) on November 16, 1928 to the late Arthur R. and Elsie (Schaffer) Ebert. Kathryn is a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Springtown. Kathryn enjoyed being with family, bird watching, playing pinochle and tennis, and gardening.

SURVIVORS: Children: Lau F. (Pat) of Gray, TN, Eileen B.G. (Jerry) Soderberg of Oak Island, NC, Faye G. (Bill) Frey of Coopersburg, Donna K.G. (Keith) Polizzano of Bethlehem, Beth G. (Terry) Fenoff of Hellertown; siblings: Pauline Lerch of Coopersburg, Robert (Lynn) of Hellertown; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. Predeceased by a sister: Evelyn Heckman.

SERVICE: A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, Main St. Rte. 212, Springtown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Lutheran Church, PO Box 216, Springtown, PA 18081.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2019
