Kathryn E. Krause, 93 of Northampton, PA formerly of Slatington, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, PA. Born on September 20, 1925 in Cementon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Ritter and the late Annie (Lobach) Ritter. She was the wife of the late Vincent Krause who passed away in 2005. Kathryn was employed by the former D & D Shirt Co. as a machine operator for 25 years before retiring in 1962. She was a member of St. John's UCC Church in Laurys Station.Surviving are sons, Timothy M. Krause and wife Linda of Glennwood, MD, Franklin V. Krause and wife Donna of Catasauqua, PA, and David S. Krause and wife Mary Ellen of New Tripoli, PA , sisters, Mrs. Lorraine Steele and Mrs. Myrtle Jandrisovits both of Northampton, PA and Shirley wife of Donald Reph of West Chester, PA; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sisters, Lillian Snyder and Beatrice Bretz.A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Dr. James T. Gottwald officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. Contributions: may be made to St. John's UCC Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary