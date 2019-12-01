Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
Kathryn Freeh Smith Obituary
Kathryn Freeh Smith, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Cedarbrook, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Frank D. Freeh and Garrett K. Smith. Born in Hellertown, she was the daughter of the late C. LeRoy and Stella (Wack) MacMurtrie. Kathryn was employed as the executive secretary of United Cerebral Palsy for many years. A member of Central Moravian Church, she formerly sang in the church choir. She also sang in the Bach Choir for 25 years, and in the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Choir when she belonged to that church.

Surviving are daughters, Dianne Lexo of Coopersburg and Karen Votta of Bethlehem; a son, Mark Freeh of Bethlehem; a brother, LeRoy C. MacMurtrie of Bethlehem; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by interment in Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019
