Kathryn H. (Schenk) Shankweiler, 66 of Nazareth, PA. passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at VNA Hospice House @ St. Luke's in Bethlehem, PA. Born August 19, 1953 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul W. Schenk and the late Helen (Kochenash) Schenk.
Kathy was a 1971 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, she then attended Monroe Community College, Rochester, NY earning an Associates degree in Early Childhood Education. She also earned a Medical Office Management Diploma from Allentown Business School in 2000. She was last employed by Sodexo Food Services at Moravian College, Bethlehem as a Customer Service Representative for the past 7 years . Prior to she worked as a Elementary School Teacher Assistant and a Early Childhood Educator. Kathy started her working career as an Insurance Secretary with Finance America in Allentown for 5 years. She was a former Girl Scout Leader, a former member of the Coplay Garden Club. She enjoyed swimming, taking walks, riding bike on the boardwalk when at the beach. Attending music concerts, especially the last one which was a Bon-Jovi concert she attended with her daughter in May 2018. Her greatest love was her grandson Anthony and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Katrina (Shankweiler) wife of Joseph Marchiano, Jr. of Bethlehem, PA, brother, John D. Schenk and wife Susan of Coplay, PA, sister, Patricia A. wife of Douglas Sammak of Whitehall, PA, and her grandson, Anthony Joseph along with many Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by brother, Michael P. Schenk.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067 is in charge of her arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.