Kathryn H. Shankweiler
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn H. (Schenk) Shankweiler, 66 of Nazareth, PA. passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at VNA Hospice House @ St. Luke's in Bethlehem, PA. Born August 19, 1953 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul W. Schenk and the late Helen (Kochenash) Schenk.

Kathy was a 1971 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, she then attended Monroe Community College, Rochester, NY earning an Associates degree in Early Childhood Education. She also earned a Medical Office Management Diploma from Allentown Business School in 2000. She was last employed by Sodexo Food Services at Moravian College, Bethlehem as a Customer Service Representative for the past 7 years . Prior to she worked as a Elementary School Teacher Assistant and a Early Childhood Educator. Kathy started her working career as an Insurance Secretary with Finance America in Allentown for 5 years. She was a former Girl Scout Leader, a former member of the Coplay Garden Club. She enjoyed swimming, taking walks, riding bike on the boardwalk when at the beach. Attending music concerts, especially the last one which was a Bon-Jovi concert she attended with her daughter in May 2018. Her greatest love was her grandson Anthony and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Katrina (Shankweiler) wife of Joseph Marchiano, Jr. of Bethlehem, PA, brother, John D. Schenk and wife Susan of Coplay, PA, sister, Patricia A. wife of Douglas Sammak of Whitehall, PA, and her grandson, Anthony Joseph along with many Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by brother, Michael P. Schenk.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067 is in charge of her arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved