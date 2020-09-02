1/1
KATHRYN K. CAWLEY
1935 - 2020
Kathryn K. Cawley, 84, of Hellertown died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Brakeley Park Center, Phillipsburg, New Jersey. She is the wife of the late Lorrain Lee Cawley, who died May 5, 2016. Kathryn was born in Hellertown on December 31, 1935 to the late Mark and Mary Jaworski. She was a seamstress at the former Zawick Manufacturing, Hellertown until retiring. Kathryn is a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown, where she served on various committees at the church.

SURVIVORS: Loving children: Michael L. (Cynthia L.) Cawley of Bethlehem, Mary A. (Turan) Erdogan of Kingston, MA; grandchildren: Lauren L. (Brandon) Bier, Courtney L. (Brian) Petocz, Michal Ann, Malcolm A., Remziye R. and Samuel L. Erdogan; great granddaughter: Natalie Emma Bier.

SERVICE: Private at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, 69 Main Street, Hellertown, PA 18055.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 2, 2020.
