TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Kathryn K. Creeden

Kathryn K. Creeden Obituary
Kathryn K. Creeden, 33, of Palmyra, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at home. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of Sharon S. Shovelin and the late Dennis E. Creeden.

She is survived by her mother; stepfather, Frank D. Shovelin; brother, Colin and his wife, Sharr; sister, Ashlin and her fiancé, Carl; stepbrother, Nicholas A. Shovelin; boyfriend, Jacob; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held at a future date. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019
