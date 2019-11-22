|
|
Kathryn K. Creeden, 33, of Palmyra, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at home. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of Sharon S. Shovelin and the late Dennis E. Creeden.
She is survived by her mother; stepfather, Frank D. Shovelin; brother, Colin and his wife, Sharr; sister, Ashlin and her fiancé, Carl; stepbrother, Nicholas A. Shovelin; boyfriend, Jacob; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be held at a future date. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019