Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Kathryn K. Krause Obituary
Kathryn K. Krause, 97, of Palmerton, formerly a lifetime resident of West Penn Township, died Monday, July 8, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Irwin O. Krause. Prior to retiring, she was employed at various sewing mills in Tamaqua, previously she worked for the Atlas Powder Co., Reynolds and during WWII, she worked at Glenn L. Martins Aircraft, Baltimore, MD. Born in Snyders, West Penn Township, she was the daughter of the late Luella (Kunkel) Daubenspeck. Kathryn enjoyed working around her home, mowing grass and tending to her garden. Surviving are two sons, Blair Krause and his significant other, Beatrice Rinker, Andreas, and Clark Hamm, Breinigsville; three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Services will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold, with Pastor Brent Lenhart officiating. Calling hours from 9-10am. Interment will be in Ebenezer Union Cemetery, New Tripoli. Contributions may be made to , The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019
