Kathryn (Holly) Korves, of Northampton, passed away on her 87th Birthday, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anne (Enright) Holly. She was the widow of Anthony A. Korves. Kathryn worked as a secretary at Bethlehem Steel and St. Luke's Hospital for many years. She was a member of St. Ursula Roman Catholic Church.
SURVIVORS: Kathryn will be lovingly remembered by her son, Anthony "Tony" Korves currently living in South Korea; daughters, Elizabeth Korves and husband Paul Irzinski of Fountain Hill, Anne Korves of Northampton and Judy Brossman and husband Bob of Bethlehem; brother, Thomas Holly and wife Jan of Delaware; sister, Anne Walsh and husband Dr. James Walsh of North Carolina; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter, Shea.
SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 23, 2019 in St. Ursula Roman Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill 18015 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be private. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Ursula Roman Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 19, 2019