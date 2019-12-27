|
|
Kathryn L. (Turick) Baldissar, 66, of N. 2nd Street, Hokendauqua, Whitehall Twp, died Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Gabriel A. Boldissar, Sr. who passed in 2004. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late William and Ann (Podorsky) Turick.
Kathryn was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was employed as a nurse's aide by Phoebe Home, Allentown, Whitehall Manor and Fellowship Community, both of Whitehall Twp. Kathryn attended Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Northampton. She was a 1971 graduate of the Northampton Area Senior High School.
Survivors: son Gabriel A., Jr. of Northampton. cousins.
Services: 11:00AM Monday, December 30, 2019, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 10-11:00AM Monday in funeral home. Interment, Parish Cemetery, Main Street, Northampton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, 2545 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019