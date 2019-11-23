|
|
Kathryn L. "Kitty" Kemmerer, 92, formerly of Salisbury Twp., passed away on Friday Nov. 22, 2019 at Above and Beyond in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Joseph S. Horvath, and the late Arthur C. Kemmerer. Born in Easton, on Oct. 30, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Grace (Leith) Rau. She worked as a seamstress for the former Matte Co., and other garment factories in the area. Kitty was an avid bowler. She loved her family and grandchildren. She also loved making big family meals for the holidays, and her delicious nut roll.
Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her companion Clayton Krasley of Allentown; daughters Gloria Hausman and husband Elwood, JoAnn Young, Barbara Steinmetz all of Salisbury Twp.; son Joseph Horvath, Jr and wife Jeanette of South Carolina; brother Georg Rau and wife jean of Bethlehem; sisters Jeanette Kressler, Gloria Kissel and husband Michael all of Salisbury Twp.; 10 grandchildren Keith and Jonathan Hausman, Melissa Knecht, Todd and Steven Linn, Devon and Keri Steinmetz, Joseph , Timothy and Austin Horvath; 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Donald, Edgar, and Richard Rau and Pearl Uttley.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 26, 2019 at the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Morgenland Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be placed online at CantelmiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019