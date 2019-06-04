Kathryn L. (Reese) Leister, age 94, (formerly of Quakertown) died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Community at Rockhill, in Sellersville PA. Born May 6, 1925 in Quakertown, she was the daughter of the late Myron and Sallie (Maugle) Reese, and the widow of the late Willard E. Leister, to whom she was married 58 years at the time of his passing in 2006. Kathryn was an active member of the Quakertown First United Church of Christ, where she was part of the quilters group. She also volunteered for the Quakertown Meals on Wheels program for many years. Kathryn graduated from Quakertown High School in 1942 and worked as a secretary at Eagle Shirt Co. and Quakertown Ford. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family, sharing her crafting skills and teaching them her signature recipes. Kathryn is survived by: sons Jere Leister and Thomas Leister (wife Debra); daughter Janet Bradshaw (husband Bruce); grandchildren Douglas (Daphne), Jennifer, Leah (Aaron), and Rachel (David); and great-grandchildren Ainsley and Meredith. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by: brothers Willard, Harold, Myron, Jr., Robert, and Richard Reese; and sisters Mae Funk, Ruth Weber, and Grace Kriebel. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at First United Church of Christ, 151 S. 4th St., Quakertown. There will be a visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Quakertown Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathryn's honor to the Community at Rockhill at 3250 State Rd., Sellersville, PA 18960, and/or the First United Church of Christ Building for the Future Fund at 151 S. 4th St., Quakertown, PA 18951. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.NaugleFCS.com. Published in Morning Call on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary