Kathryn L. Quinn age 98 of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Catasauqua, Pa., passed away on July 5th 2019. Born on October 28, 1920 Kathryn was the daughter of the late H. Lewis Brown and Irene Marcella (Hausman) Brown. Kathryn was preceded in death by her oldest son Joseph. Her beloved husband, Joseph Quinn passed in 2001 after 60 years of marriage. Kathryn attended Cedar Crest College Allentown, Pa., majoring in history and journalism. She was always an active force in her community. While living in Chicago, Kathryn became a weekly contributor to the local society column of the Palatine Newspaper. Returning to Catasauqua she was a contributing force on the Shade Tree Commission when Catasauqua received the distinction of being designated a Tree City. Kathryn was a part of the original committee to have the George Taylor House restored and designated as a National Historic Landmark. She was a member of St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church in Catasauqua Pa. Kathryn Quinn is survived by sons Daniel Quinn of las Cruzes NM, Michael Quinn of St George, Utah; daughters Sharon Quinn Nogales of Atlanta Georgia, Valerie Quinn Oliker Albuquerque, New Mexico. 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on October 14, 2019 at 10:00AM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home 1064 Fifth St. N. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Calling will be from 9:00-10:00AM in the Funeral Home. Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019