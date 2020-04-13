|
Kathryn M. Hacker, 92, formerly of Coplay, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Legend of Allentown, Macungie. She was the wife of the late Frank J. Hacker for 61 years. Born June 6, 1927 in Fogelsville, she was a daughter of the late Kattas and Elizabeth (Aziza) Azar. Kathryn worked as a seamstress at various manufacturers, including Fernbrook Manufacturing, until retiring in 1993 after 49 years. She was a chairman of the United ILGWU. Kathryn was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Coplay and the Altar & Rosary Society. She was also active with the Coplay Senior Citizens. Kathryn loved spending time with her family and enjoyed the beach. In her spare time, you would always find her baking and cooking. Survivors: daughters, Diane Karc and husband, John, Janice Miller and husband, Dr. Richard, Kathy Hacker-Easter and Tina Sandt and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Denise, Alissa, Matthew, Jeffrey, Ethan, Thad and Ryan; great grandchildren, Joshua, Rachel, Hannah, Luke, Brett, Andrew, Mylie, Ben, Sam and Rowen. Kathryn was predeceased by her sisters, Minerva Gorzelic and Adele Yost. Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Peter Church, 4 S. 5th St., Coplay, PA 18037 in loving memory of Kathryn.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2020