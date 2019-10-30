|
Mrs. Kathryn M. (Adam) Heffner, 97, of Ontelaunee Twp, passed away on October 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Born September 18, 1922 in Maxatawny Twp, she was the daughter of the late Mary E. (Kershner) and Harvey A. Adam. Her husband of 72 years, Herbert W. Heffner, passed away on December 29, 2016.
Survivors: Daughters, Janice E. Heffner, Allentown and Shirley H. (Heffner) Leone, widow of Danny Hampel, Trinidad, TX, several nieces and nephews and her doggie, Rocky.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert, her daughter, Gloria and 4 siblings.
Janice and Shirley would like to thank the nurses and staff of Unit 7C at Lehigh Valley Hospital, and especially Angela, for their amazing care of the Mom.
Funeral Services for Kathryn will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood. Interment in Zion Moselem Church Cemetery, Richmond Twp. Viewing for Kathryn will be on Monday from 10 am to 11 am at the funeral home.
Kathryn would be honored if donations were made for the upkeep and perpetual care of Moselem Church Cemetery Company, c/o Ellen Angstadt, Treasurer, 57 Schwoyer Rd, Kutztown, PA 19530.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019