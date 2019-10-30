Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Heffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn M. Heffner


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn M. Heffner Obituary
Mrs. Kathryn M. (Adam) Heffner, 97, of Ontelaunee Twp, passed away on October 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Born September 18, 1922 in Maxatawny Twp, she was the daughter of the late Mary E. (Kershner) and Harvey A. Adam. Her husband of 72 years, Herbert W. Heffner, passed away on December 29, 2016.

Survivors: Daughters, Janice E. Heffner, Allentown and Shirley H. (Heffner) Leone, widow of Danny Hampel, Trinidad, TX, several nieces and nephews and her doggie, Rocky.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert, her daughter, Gloria and 4 siblings.

Janice and Shirley would like to thank the nurses and staff of Unit 7C at Lehigh Valley Hospital, and especially Angela, for their amazing care of the Mom.

Funeral Services for Kathryn will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood. Interment in Zion Moselem Church Cemetery, Richmond Twp. Viewing for Kathryn will be on Monday from 10 am to 11 am at the funeral home.

Kathryn would be honored if donations were made for the upkeep and perpetual care of Moselem Church Cemetery Company, c/o Ellen Angstadt, Treasurer, 57 Schwoyer Rd, Kutztown, PA 19530.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Kathryn and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
Download Now