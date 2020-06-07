Kathryn M. (Rafferty) Keller, 91, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 in her family's home, surrounded by loved ones. Kathryn was born on August 27, 1928 in Manhattan, New York to Nicholas and Evelyn (Becker) Rafferty. She attended Hunter College in New York City and went on to work as a Production Manager for Bulova Watch Company. Kathryn had been an active member of Grace Church in Long Island, New York and then continued on to be a faithful Practitioner of Christian Science.



Kathryn was a dedicated and loving sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Kathryn devoted her early years to her children, David and Alice, as a Cub Scout and Camp Fire Girl leader, and remained fully immersed in the upbringing of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, compassion, selflessness, and kind spirit, as well as her passion to share the goodness of God with everyone she met.



Kathryn is survived by her children, son David and wife Jill, her daughter Alice, five grandchildren, Jacey and husband Will, Mathieu and wife Brittany, Elizabeth and husband Jeremiah, Amelia and Evelyn, and five great grandchildren, Kayla, Aidyn, Liam, Addison, and Quinn. She is also survived by her brothers, Gerald and Patrick Rafferty, and sister Evelyn Hnatov. She was predeceased by four brothers.



Services will be held at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5900 Old Bethlehem Pike, Center Valley, PA 18034, 610-282-5683, on a date later to be announced.



