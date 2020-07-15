1/1
Kathryn M. Mills
Kathryn "Skippy" M. (Lichtenwalter) Mills, 86, of Hill Road, Palmerton, Towamensing Twp., died peacefully Monday afternoon, July 13, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Clair T. Mills since December 24, 1984. Born in East Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late Albert W. and Mary T. (McHugh) Lichtenwalter.

Kathryn was employed as a manager/floor lady by the former Scotty's Fashions Co., Little Gap, for many years. Later, she worked as a clerk for Shipman's Pharmacy, Palmerton. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing. An avid baker, she was known for her wedding cakes, baked goods, and fastnachts. Kathryn enjoyed dress making, and was a former Cub Pack Leader, PTA member, and Kneehigh Wrestling mother, Towamensing Twp., and she enjoyed being very involved with her children's lives.

Survivors: Husband, Clair. Daughter, Theresa M. Semmel of Lehighton. Sons, Joseph E. and wife Deborah Solt, Dean D. and wife Wanda Solt, Elon "Chip" J. and wife Shari Solt, all of Palmerton, and Michael E. and wife Connie Solt of Lehighton. Stepdaughter, Tammy F., wife of Roy Knipe of Bath. Stepson, Randy D. and wife Audra Mills of Bath. Stepdaughter, Sandra K., wife of Bradley Newhard of Nazareth. 11 grandchildren. 7 step-grandchildren. 11 great-grandchildren. Four step-great-grandchildren. Sister, Alberta Banko of Palmerton. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Robert "Bobby" P. Solt; sister, Dolores Kasick; and brothers, Thomas Lichtenwalter, and Albert "Billy" Lichtenwalter.

Services: Memorial Services, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Saturday in the funeral home. Private Interment. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: May be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association PA Branch, 57 N. Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
