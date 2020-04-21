Kathryn M. Reardon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn M. Reardon, 92, formerly of 1865 Brookhaven Drive West, Allentown, died April 18, 2020 in Country Meadows, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Raymond S. Reardon. Kathryn was a homemaker. Prior to that, she was an elementary school nurse in Clovis, New Mexico while her husband was stationed in the Air Force. Born in Lansing, MI, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Winifred (Radenheimer) Fushman. She was a 1949 graduate of the Providence Hospital School of Nursing, Detroit, MI. Kathryn was a member of the Church of St. Ann Catholic Church, Emmaus, PA. She was a longtime member of Lehigh Country Club, Allentown. Survivors: Niece: Anne Pinar of Mesa, AZ and a Nephew: John Fushman of Irvine, CA. She was preceded in death by a Son: Daniel Reardon. Services will be private. Interment will be in Southfield, MI. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be made and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved