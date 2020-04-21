Kathryn M. Reardon, 92, formerly of 1865 Brookhaven Drive West, Allentown, died April 18, 2020 in Country Meadows, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Raymond S. Reardon. Kathryn was a homemaker. Prior to that, she was an elementary school nurse in Clovis, New Mexico while her husband was stationed in the Air Force. Born in Lansing, MI, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Winifred (Radenheimer) Fushman. She was a 1949 graduate of the Providence Hospital School of Nursing, Detroit, MI. Kathryn was a member of the Church of St. Ann Catholic Church, Emmaus, PA. She was a longtime member of Lehigh Country Club, Allentown. Survivors: Niece: Anne Pinar of Mesa, AZ and a Nephew: John Fushman of Irvine, CA. She was preceded in death by a Son: Daniel Reardon. Services will be private. Interment will be in Southfield, MI. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be made and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.