Kathryn Mary Kovalovsky, 62, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Born in Bethlehem, she was the Daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Rosko) Kovalovsky. She was married to her loving husband John Verret.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, John, Kathryn will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Irene Goosley; brother, Joseph Kovalovsky and step-mother, Patricia Kovalovsky.
SERVICES: A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1 P.M. in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 12 Noon until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019