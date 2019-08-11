Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Kovalovsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Mary Kovalovsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Mary Kovalovsky Obituary
Kathryn Mary Kovalovsky, 62, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Born in Bethlehem, she was the Daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Rosko) Kovalovsky. She was married to her loving husband John Verret.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, John, Kathryn will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Irene Goosley; brother, Joseph Kovalovsky and step-mother, Patricia Kovalovsky.

SERVICES: A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1 P.M. in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 12 Noon until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now