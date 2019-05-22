|
|
Kathryn Ruth (Schneck) Jacobs, 100+, formerly of Allentown, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Jacobs. Kate taught in the Allentown School District for more than 25 years and was an active member of St. James U.C.C. for over 60 years.Survivors: son, Robert E.; daughter, Kay J. (Jacobs) Schweyer; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother, Karl R., preceded her in death.Services: gravesite, 11 AM Thursday in Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to church.
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2019