Kathryn S. James
1943 - 2020
Kathtryn S. James, 76, formerly of Macungie, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Fellowship Community in Whitehall, PA. Born September 21, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Beatrice (Rice) Dravuschak. She was the wife of the late Harry James with whom she shared 18 years of marriage before his death in 2000. Kathryn was most recently employed by Mancor Inc., Fogelsville, PA, working as a payroll specialist until her retirement in 2005. Prior to that she worked for the Bridesburg Foundry, Whitehall, PA. In her spare time, Kathryn was an active member at St. Paul's UCC, Trexlertown, PA, as well as being a member of several committees at Millbrook Chase. She also enjoyed traveling, doing crossword puzzles, and arts and crafts projects along with being an avid golfer participating in several ladies golf leagues. Surviving are son, Gregory P. Romig and wife Renee of Sioux City, IA and cousins Carl Rice and John Rice. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, David Dravuschak. Services will be held privately at the family's convenience, followed by a burial at Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions in Kathryn's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, C/O the funeral home.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 20, 2020.
