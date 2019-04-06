Morning Call Obituaries
Kay A. Altemus

Kay A. Altemus, 83, formerly of Lutheran Manor, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 while in the care of Cedarbrook Fountain Hill. Born in Sweet Valley, Pennsylvania to the late Raymond and Louise (Smith) Shaw, Kay devoted most of her life to the care of adults and children with special needs. She opened her home to many through a life sharing program, worked for 2 group homes and also worked as an Intermediate Instructor at Colonial Intermediate Unit 20.SURVIVORS: Kay will be lovingly remembered by her Daughter, Francine Walsh and Husband Robert of Danielsville, PA; 3 Sisters; 2 Brothers; and Grandchildren, Amber and Jared. SERVICES: A funeral service will take place on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 12 Noon in Cantlemi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 11 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Allentown. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, 114 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2019
