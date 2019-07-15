Home

Kay Amato

Kay Amato In Memoriam
Gone but not forgotten, it is hard to believe it's been 22 years since God has called you to his home.

As we write this passage we still come to tears, in knowing how much you would love to share, see, and hear about our lives. Your grandchildren would bring you so much pride and joy. We see a part of you in each and every one of them; your smile, sense of humor, love of life, laugh, determination, patience and compassion. We speak of you often so they know you as we do and cherish life as you did. Your unconditional love is still abound.

We want you to know we never forget yesterday, but we always live for today. We never know what tomorrow will bring or what it will take away. We cherish and respect every day and thank God for our blessings he sends our way. One thing we know to be true is no matter what the day brings we miss you in every way.

Your loving family,

Rosie, Rusty, Kristen, Adrienne, and family
Published in Morning Call from July 15 to July 16, 2019
