Kay E. Hain, 84 years of age, of New Tripoli, Pennsylvania passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Cornerstone Living of New Tripoli.
Born Tuesday, August 4, 1936 in Barnesville, Pennsylvania. the daughter of the late Owen and Mae (Hartung) Schmerfeld. She was also predeceased by her son, Timothy J. Hain on August 16, 2012; brother, Darwin Schmerfeld.
Surviving is her husband of 59 years, James W. Hain as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A 1954 graduate of Mahanoy Township High School, Kay earned her business certification from McCanns School of Business Mahanoy City. Kay, retired frorm Strohl Chevrolet of Fogelsville. A member of Weisenburg Lutheran Church of New Tripoli, Kay was a talented musician and would often fill in as church pianist. Kay volunteered as a teaching assistant for Weisenburg Elementary School.
Memorials in her name to: Weisenburg Lutheran Church 7645 Weisenburg Church Road. New Tripoli, Pennsylvania 18006
