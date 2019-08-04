|
It is with a mixture of tremendous sadness and reluctant release, that we announce the passing of mother, grandmother, friend and wife, Kay Frances Pettit, at the age of 76. Kay passed away in her home on the evening of July 17th, after spending the day, and the weeks prior, with her extended family, broad circle of friends and devoted caregivers. Kay lived in New Hope, PA with her husband, Karl Pettit. Kay was born and raised in Allentown, PA with her parents Florence (McNabb) and Willard Seng. In her 20's she married and moved to Oahu, Hawaii. While enjoying the island paradise and all it had to offer, Kay became the devoted mother to her children Leilani Souders (Mark), Heidi Feigles (Neal) and Kurt Lichthardt (Kanika). During her lifetime, Kay took the greatest pleasure in setting the scene, not only as a photographic stylist, but also to create the perfect environment in which to entertain a wide circle of friends, colleagues and family. In her lovingly restored and eclectically decorated home on 16th Street in Allentown, Kay hosted everything from frequent impromptu dinner parties to elaborate multi-floor weddings. She maintained friendships with people from all periods and aspects of her life and her home was the hub for her three children and their friends. After the death of her parents and with her children pursuing their interests, Kay began a new chapter in her life. She worked as the director of the gift shops and volunteers, married her current husband, and settled in their home in New Hope. During this period, Kay welcomed and was a loving and adoring mother-in-law and grandmother to the spouses of her three children and her grandchildren; Jared (Beth), Ty and Cory Souders, Ethan Feigles, and Brock and Kadan Lichthardt. In her final two years, Kay embraced a very special caregiver, Pat Simpkins, who became her best friend and supporter. Kay had a significant influence on all members of her extended family. Through her actions, Kay taught those around her to love, laugh, pursue a passion, speak their mind, support the underdog, embrace friends and family, and always maintain a hint of rebellion. She will be greatly missed and always remembered by those whose lives she touched.
Cremation services were private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift to the Doylestown Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019