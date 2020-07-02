Kayla Rose Krotzer, 28, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was the beloved companion of Travis Albright for many years. Kayla was born on September 23, 1991 in Bethlehem to the late Tami Everett and raised by parents, William and Brenda (Bauder) Krotzer. Kayla was a 2010 graduate of Salisbury High School and earned her Bachelors' degree from East Stroudsburg University. After graduating she worked for Cedarbrook, Fountain Hill before working for ABA support services as a social worker. She was an active member of Honest Trav's Virtual Dive Bar. She had many joys in life including, going to the drift tract, sushi dates, camping, swimming and going to the shore. Above all she loved spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her companion Travis, she is greatly missed by siblings, Ashely Cory, Bradley Wilcox, Chelsea Mosley, Christain Sands, Melissa Sands, Billy Krotzer and Jessica Krotzer; uncle, Zane Everett; aunts, Sharon Fahr and Donna McMurtrie; godfather, Dwayne Kromer; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Kayla was predeceased by grandparents, Judith Krotzer and Thomas McMurtrie; uncle, Brian Fahr.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 7 P.M. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem 18018, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 5:30P.M. until the time of service. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Kayla's memory to, NAMI-Lehigh Valley, 802 West Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.