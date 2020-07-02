1/1
Kayla R. Krotzer
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kayla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kayla Rose Krotzer, 28, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was the beloved companion of Travis Albright for many years. Kayla was born on September 23, 1991 in Bethlehem to the late Tami Everett and raised by parents, William and Brenda (Bauder) Krotzer. Kayla was a 2010 graduate of Salisbury High School and earned her Bachelors' degree from East Stroudsburg University. After graduating she worked for Cedarbrook, Fountain Hill before working for ABA support services as a social worker. She was an active member of Honest Trav's Virtual Dive Bar. She had many joys in life including, going to the drift tract, sushi dates, camping, swimming and going to the shore. Above all she loved spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her companion Travis, she is greatly missed by siblings, Ashely Cory, Bradley Wilcox, Chelsea Mosley, Christain Sands, Melissa Sands, Billy Krotzer and Jessica Krotzer; uncle, Zane Everett; aunts, Sharon Fahr and Donna McMurtrie; godfather, Dwayne Kromer; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Kayla was predeceased by grandparents, Judith Krotzer and Thomas McMurtrie; uncle, Brian Fahr.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 7 P.M. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem 18018, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 5:30P.M. until the time of service. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Kayla's memory to, NAMI-Lehigh Valley, 802 West Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved